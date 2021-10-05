FAFSA applications are now open. Here are some changes to know about eligibility

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application opened on Oct. 1.

In an interview, NPR Higher Education Correspondent Elissa Nadworny discussed some changes regarding students’ eligibility to receive financial aid.

According to Nadworny, students who had a prior drug conviction or male students who failed to register for Selective Service will no longer be disqualified from receiving federal student aid.

Although the questions still remain a part of the application, Nadworny says students will no longer be disqualified from grants or federal student loans based on their answer.

Click here to listen to the complete interview.