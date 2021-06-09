Wedding boom is on in the US as vendors scramble to keep up

This photo shows bride Namisha Balagopal and groom Suhaas Prasad getting married in a small legal ceremony Aug. 15, 2020, on Muir Beach near San Francisco. The couple plans a larger traditional South Asian Indian wedding this August in Utah amid a boom in post-vaccination nuptials around the world. (Vellora Productions via AP)

NEW YORK – Couples in the U.S. are racing to the altar in a vaccination-era wedding boom that has venues and other vendors in high demand.

With restrictions on large gatherings loosening, wedding planners and others who make the magic happen said they've started pushing their bookings into late 2022 and early 2023.

“We've run out of trucks for some dates this year and that hasn't happened before,” said Ben Goldberg, co-founder and president of the New York Food Truck Association. “Our phones have been ringing off the hook with clients looking to have the weddings they had to put off during COVID.”

Also contributing to the rush are couples who went ahead and got hitched during stricter pandemic times with few or no guests and are now on their second go-arounds with larger groups. They're competing for services with those who had always intended to marry this year.

“We're seeing a lot of last-minute bookings with shorter planning windows,” said Anna Noriega, who owns the luxury Alorè Event Firm in Miami. “With vaccinations becoming more prevalent and on-site COVID testing available for events, we've seen an uprise in guest counts and a push for bookings.”

Namisha Balagopal, 27, in Emeryville, California, is among the double brides.

She and Suhaas Prasad, 33, met in 2014 and got engaged in May 2019. They planned a traditional South Asian Indian wedding last August in Utah, where Balagopal grew up, with 320 guests and events over five days. But they couldn't make it happen under pandemic restrictions. They decided on a small sunset ceremony that month with fewer than 10 people in attendance on Muir Beach near San Francisco. It's where they had their first date and where Prasad proposed.

Now, their big celebration is on for Aug. 15 outdoors at their original venue in Park City, Utah, with about 230 guests and events over several days, including seven clothing changes for bride and groom. Many of their closest loved ones in India aren't permitted to travel to the U.S.

