Survivor: California shooter was 'outsider' in workplace

This image provided by the Valley Transportation Authority shows Adrian Balleza, one of the nine victims of a shooting at a VTA rail yard on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (Valley Transportation Authority via AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – First, there were gunshots. Then came the screams. And then — silence.

“Hey, what’s going on? Anybody all right? What's happening?” Kirk Bertolet called out to his coworkers at a Northern California rail yard on Wednesday morning. “It was just eerie.”

Cautiously, Bertolet left his barricaded office at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, hoping he could offer first aid to anyone who needed help. But all he found were bodies.

“There wasn't helping anybody," the 64-year-old said, choking up. “He made sure they were all dead. I watched some of my coworkers breathe their last breath. And they were all gone.”

The massacre was the worst mass shooting in the San Francisco Bay Area in decades. Gunman Samuel James Cassidy, a 57-year-old VTA employee, opened fire Wednesday morning at the San Jose rail yard, killing eight people before shooting himself. A ninth victim died hours later in the hospital.

Bertolet, who works in the signals department, said he had a polite relationship with Cassidy when they would pass in the locker room or hallway. He described “Sam” as an outsider at the facility, a loner who sat by himself, never talked to anyone and never fit in. He appeared to target specific coworkers, Bertolet said.

“I understand what pushed him. Sam was always on the outside. He was never in the group. He was never accepted by anybody," Bertolet said Thursday during an interview with The Associated Press. “You look back and you go, ‘yeah, it fits.’ ”

In the hours after the violence, more pieces began to fit together:

