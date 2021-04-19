Rape suspect arrested after police spots unique scooter

A 19-year-old man suspected of committing sexual battery was arrested in a traffic stop after a police officer recognized the unique scooter from an earlier alert, WJXT reports.

According to the report, police spotted the rider of a black scooter with orange rims commit a traffic violation and recognized the vehicle from an alert that had been sent out for the sexual battery suspect.

Police said the suspect, identified as Giovonni Jirah Johnson, was taken into custody without incident after the traffic stop, WJXT reports.

A 19-year-old man is facing armed sexual battery and other charges connected to a break-in on Jacksonville’s Southside.

According to the report, Johnson is charged with armed sexual battery, armed burglary, false imprisonment and driving on a suspended license.

Johnson was ordered held on a $1,101,500 bond, WJXT reports.