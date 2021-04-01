Rider injured after being ejected from roller coaster

A rider was injured after being ejected from the cart of a roller coaster Monday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

The incident took place at Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster, an outdoor attraction that travels through the forested terrain.

According to ABC6, the incident report filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workplace Development says a “rider flew out of cart while entering the curve just past the Kodak camera, striking the track and traveling approximately 10 (feet) out of cart.”

According to the incident report, the rider who was unidentified was taken to the hospital with injuries to the wrist, ankle and head.

According to ABC6, the ride was shut down immediately after the incident, but was granted permission by the state to reopen on Tuesday after being reviewed by a third-party inspector.