Car thief busted after asking officer for directions, police say

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Chicago after asking a police officer for directions while driving a car he had stolen, police said.

According to police, the incident on March 5 following a report of a stolen vehicle at a gas station.

“Upon arrival, officers determined that the victim left their vehicle running and unlocked while they went into the store to make a purchase. The victim exited the store to find that their vehicle was gone,” a news release said.

According to the release, another officer was conducting a traffic crash investigation about three miles from the gas station when the man arrived in the stolen vehicle and asked the officer for directions.

The officer provided directions before realizing the vehicle match the description of the stolen vehicle.

After confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and took the driver into custody without incident, according to the news release.