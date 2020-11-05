So festive: Starbucks reveals its 4 new holiday cups for 2020

Starbucks’ holiday cups are finally here!

The coffee company will begin serving hot beverages in the festive cups on Friday, Nov. 6.

This year, the coffee company is introducing four new cups.

Starbucks Holiday Cups 2020

According to Starbucks, its Carry the Merry theme is an invitation people to enjoy the little moments of brightness around them.

“Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” Starbucks’ creative director Jeff Wilkson said. “In a way that message deepened as we got further and further into this year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”

To kick off the holiday season in good spirit, customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage will be gifted a free collectible red holiday cup on Friday, Nov. 6 at participating Starbucks stores.

This year’s seasonal drinks include peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte.

