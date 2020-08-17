First Black team president in NFL history named; What the team says his hiring will do

WASHINGTON – Washington has hired Jason Wright as team president. He’s the first Black team president in history, USA Today and ESPN reported.

The former Arizona Cardinals running back also became the youngest serving president in team history. He is the fourth former player to assume the role, ESPN reported.

”This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me,” Wright said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization -- from football to operations to branding to culture -- and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise. We want to set new standards for the NFL.”

The announcement came Monday during “Good Morning America.” He will head the team’s business operations such as marketing, finances and sales.

“[For] me, it’s personal: an opportunity to help bring together my two worlds in a really unique way in a really unique time.” Wright said. “And the fact that I happen to be Black, and the most qualified person for this, is a boost.”

Wright has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Northwestern University, USA Today reported. Previously he was a partner at a global strategy and management consulting company.

According to ESPN, Washington has not been without a team president since Bruce Allen was fired after the 2019 NFL season over sexual harassment accusations. The team recently changed their name from the Washington Redskins in July.