SO SWEET: Nursing home residents, 76 and 71, get engaged after being separated due to hospitalization

Absence makes the heart grow fonder.

After being separated from his love -- 71-year-old Gloria Alexis who was recently hospitalized -- 76-year-old Jeffery Miller proposed to her upon returning home to the assisted living facility where they both live.

A video uploaded to the Instagram account of Amber Court Assisted Living in Brooklyn, New York, shows Miller proposing to Alexis surrounded by cheering staff and residents.

Miller felt Alexis’ absence greatly while she was hospitalized, Fox 10 reported, citing the living facility, .

“I miss her so much. As soon as she gets back, I’m going to ask her to marry me,” Miller said according to Amber Court Assisted Living.

The couple got engaged on Aug. 6.