HEARTWARMING VIDEO: Men use cables to help man in wheelchair experience mountaintop ascent

HOUSTON – Several men helped another man in a wheelchair make it to the top of a mountain peak in Fremont, California, on Sunday, and posted about the moving moment on Twitter.

On the way down from the mountaintop Twitter user Cedrick Lousi wrote on Twitter that he spotted the man, so near the top, but he couldn’t go any further because the slope was too steep and rocky.

Cedrick Lousi wrote that the man, Filipe, was so close to the top, but needed their help to make it there.

In a video posted to the social media platform, Cedrick Lousi and several others are shown using cables to pull the man to the top of Mission Peak.

“It wasn’t easy but to have Filipe say he made it to the top of Mission Peak was worth it!” Cedrick Lousi wrote.

Watch the full video below.