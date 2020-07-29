Get these free and discounted lipsticks this National Lipstick Day

HOUSTON – It’s National Lipstick Day and that means there are deals and steals on lipcolor you need – yes, need -- for your next Zoom call.

Here are some of the deals for this year’s celebrations, from the big-name brands to lesser-known companies:

Anastasia Beauty has a buy one, get one free offer. All liquid lipsticks, lip glosses, matte lipsticks and lip sets are included. Prices range from $18 to $69. The offer is automatically applied at check-out.

It's #NationalLipstickDay and we're celebrating by offering Buy One, Get One FREE on ALL ABH Lip products. 🎉💋💄 SHOP NOW:... Posted by Anastasia Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

M.A.C. Cosmetics is offering a free, full-size lipstick.

Happy #NationalLipstickDay from the #1 premium lip brand on the planet 💄🌎! Explore over 200 shades in 20 textures now. https://bit.ly/3ggUgOw Posted by M·A·C Cosmetics on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Urban Decay is giving a free Vice Lipstick in select shades with any purchase of $25 or more with the code LIPSTICK.

UD Field Artist Monica is servin’ you lip today in prep for our INTERNATIONAL LIPSTICK DAY celebration on UrbanDecay.com! RIGHT NOW, spend $25 and get a FREE Vice Lipstick using CODE: LIPSTICK. Click the link to start shoppin’ now: www.UrbanDecay.com P.S.: Not sure if a particular shade of Vice is right for you? Use our virtual try-on before checkout to see for yourself 💜 #UrbanDecay #Lipstick #InternationalLipstickDay #Makeup Posted by Urban Decay Cosmetics on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

At BECCA Cosmetics receive a free, full-size Ultimate Lipstick Love with a purchase of $50 or greater.

Celebrate National Lipstick Day with 10 NEW Shades of #BECCAUltimateLipstickLove 💄 The instantly moisturizing,... Posted by BECCA Cosmetics on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Buy one, get one at BITE Beauty lipsticks through July 29. Buy one lipstick and get a second one of your choice free lipstick. Some rules apply.

Happy #NationalLipstickDay! 💋 Don’t miss out on this BOGO: Today’s your last chance to buy 1 lip color and get 1 FREE on... Posted by BITE Beauty on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Make Up For Ever has a free, full-size product when you spend $50 or more. Receive a complimentary Artist Rouge Lipstick. Use the code FREESHIP at check-out to avoid that extra cost.

Did we miss any? Share deals you found in the comments!