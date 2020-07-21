VIDEO: Woman nearly hit by gas nozzle when car drives away while still attached to the pump

A woman was inches away from being seriously injured when a driver attempted to leave with the fuel nozzle still attached to their car at a gas station in Australia, FOX 10 reports.

Surveillance video captured at Tas Petroleum shows the incident from two angles.

From both, it is seen that the hose connecting the nozzle to the gas pump quickly propels back as the vehicle drives away.

From the second video, viewers can get a better look at how close the woman was to being struck before she dodged the nozzle.

According to FOX 10, the woman has not been injured and Tas Petroleum offered her a voucher for free fuel.