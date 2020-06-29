88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

National

NBA could allow players to replace their last name on jersey with social justice statement

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: National, Sports, NBA, Rockets
Houston Rockets guard James Harden questions a referee's call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Houston Rockets guard James Harden questions a referee's call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Get familiar with basketball players’ numbers because some of them may not be repping their last name on the back of their jerseys anymore.

In an effort to show its commitment to players and the causes of importance to them, the NBA is reportedly considering allowing players to use their platforms by replacing their last names with social justice messages on the back of their jerseys, Complex reports.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the unique idea to allow players to express social justice issues through their jersey is in discussion between the NBA and NBA Players Association.

According to Complex, the idea was encouraged by the need to touch on social topics as the restart of the 2019-20 season approaches.

As a result of past protests, such as wearing t-shirts with a social message during warm-ups, there will likely be a push for more tangible actions on behalf of the NBA by the Players Association, Complex reports.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: