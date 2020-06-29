NBA could allow players to replace their last name on jersey with social justice statement

Get familiar with basketball players’ numbers because some of them may not be repping their last name on the back of their jerseys anymore.

In an effort to show its commitment to players and the causes of importance to them, the NBA is reportedly considering allowing players to use their platforms by replacing their last names with social justice messages on the back of their jerseys, Complex reports.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the unique idea to allow players to express social justice issues through their jersey is in discussion between the NBA and NBA Players Association.

NBPA sent players initial details on the plan tonight, stating it is working with the league and Nike. NBA and the players union have been discussing various ways to allow players to express social justice issues in season restart. https://t.co/vw1RW2Z6Vj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2020

According to Complex, the idea was encouraged by the need to touch on social topics as the restart of the 2019-20 season approaches.

As a result of past protests, such as wearing t-shirts with a social message during warm-ups, there will likely be a push for more tangible actions on behalf of the NBA by the Players Association, Complex reports.