Accused Crystal Canyon Park rapist charged after investigators find self-recorded assault video on his phone

A man who was taken into custody on weapons and narcotics charges is awaiting extradition after investigators say they uncovered a sexual assault video on his phone, matching an earlier crime of which he is suspected.

Jessie Dewayne Ray, 25, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint at Crystal Canyon Park in Arlington, Texas last September, KTVT reports.

According to the report, Ray was in custody at the Smith County Jail when investigators found self-recorded footage of an attack on his iPhone.

The Tyler Police Department entered specific information seen in the video footage into the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program database and received a match to the information related to the Crystal Canyon sexual assault from the Arlington Police Department.

After working with investigators with the Tyler Police Department, Arlington Sex Crimes detectives determined Ray was the suspect in the video who sexually assaulted the victim, KTVT reports.

Ray was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault.

Ray remains in the Smith County Jail awaiting extradition back to Tarrant County for the Arlington charge.