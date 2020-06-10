This is when epidemiologists, experts say traveling, attending events and other activities will be OK again

The New York Times surveyed more than 500 epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists to determine when participation in daily life — activities that have been halted in response to the coronavirus — will be OK again.

The survey collected personal opinions of when those experts plan to resume 20 activities ranging from getting a haircut to attending a professional sports game.

According to the New York Times, experts responded to the survey, assuming the pandemic and response unfold as they expect.

Those surveyed had the option to vote on whether they would engage in particular activities this summer, in three to 12 months, in more than a year from now or never again.

Activities they might start doing as soon as this summer include bringing in the mail without precautions, going to a non-urgent doctor’s appointment, traveling within driving distance for an overnight vacation, and getting a haircut at a salon or barbershop.

Sending kids to school, camp or daycare, working in an office setting, or dining in at a restaurant are among more activities those surveyed don’t expect to do for another three months to a year.

According to the survey, experts believe attending a wedding or a funeral or superspreader events such as professional sports games or concerts won’t happen for a year or more.

According to the New York Times, the survey answers are not guidelines for the public.