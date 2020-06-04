California man arrested on suspicion of killing grandmother, trying to eat her body, authorities say

RICHMOND, Calif. – A California man suspected of killing his grandmother and trying to eat her body was arrested Monday in Richmond, California, according to The Mercury News.

According to the article, police got a call about a man standing over the bloody body of a woman. When they arrived, police said they found 37-year-old Dwayne Wallick “in the act of eating his 90-year-old grandmother, Ruby Wallick.”

Police ordered Wallick to stop, but he refused, so authorities had to use a stun gun. Wallick was taken into custody after a brief struggle, authorities said.

Wallick was taken to a hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

Authorities said they are still investigating Ruby Wallick’s cause of death, the motive behind the incident and the possible role drugs may have played.