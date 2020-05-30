Elderly woman survives being beaten with a meat cleaver

POWDER SPRINGS, GA (WGCL) -- An elderly woman is in critical condition after police say she was beaten with an edged meat cleaver.

Powder Springs Police were dispatched to a home on Pine Valley Drive to perform a wellness check. Family of the elderly woman said they became concerned when they had not heard from the woman.

Once at the home, police encountered a man who appeared to be under the influence of an illicit drug. The woman was found very badly injured on her face and the back of her head. She was unresponsive and required life-saving treatment before being transported to a hospital.

The suspect, later identified as Terrance Paul Corry, was arrested and booked into Cobb County Detention Center. He is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a person 65 or older, criminal damage and obstruction of law enforcement.