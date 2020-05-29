PHOTOS: See the protests held across nation in wake of George Floyd’s death

HOUSTON – Protests are planned for Friday across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

For some cities like Minneapolis -- where Floyd died -- it’s another day in a succession of protests.

Other cities have joined in the protests in solidarity with Minneapolis, seeking justice for the black man who suffocated when he was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer.

New York City, Phoenix, Memphis, Los Angeles, and Denver, among other cities, are seeing demonstrations.

Here are some of the social media posts from across the nation.

MINNEAPOLIS:

One person was fatally shot in the area where the protest was taking place, possibly by a pawn shop owner who said the person was looting. #George Floyd https://t.co/MBFlvgZtI3 pic.twitter.com/7pXqxMPU7M — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) May 28, 2020

This is where I had dinner Tuesday night in Minneapolis. This is what it looks like Thursday morning after protests gave way to riots. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/4FWf4DTSoR — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 28, 2020

Never in my life had I imagined I'd see violence and destruction in my home city like I saw tonight. I went to high school two blocks from here. Lake St. and 26th Ave. S. pic.twitter.com/3ez1UyyxtX — Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020

I came back out. This is my neighborhood. You can see flames for a mile and feel the heat from a block away pic.twitter.com/0kmkBqcFZJ — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

The half-built building across from Target is ablaze. "Be careful in that building," someone yells after a group of people that just went inside, "that's more than just wood burning in there." pic.twitter.com/XxJspzBoFD — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

The smoke billowing from the Auto Zone pic.twitter.com/Bqnypu8nr9 — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

Dollar Tree, Cub and Aldi also being looted. pic.twitter.com/vdGfDPQRJA — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Police precinct set on fire on the third day of demonstrations as the so-called Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul seethed over the shocking police killing of a handcuffed black man



Full story: https://t.co/yHUQtOUGHp



📸 Kerem Yucel pic.twitter.com/PRc8OM8rpR — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 29, 2020

Things are escalating in downtown Minneapolis. MPD in riot gear and using tear gas. Some protestors shooting off fireworks extremely close to the ground.#GeorgeFloyd #WCCO pic.twitter.com/NxJhxElqAl — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 29, 2020

This demonstration has swelled in size. There are tens of thousands of people here now. pic.twitter.com/nnuEcYOPrB — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 29, 2020

Thousands gathered in downtown Minneapolis to express their anger over the death of #GeorgeFloyd at a peaceful gathering. But later, the Third Precinct station became a target. https://t.co/9Mz1MimoqD pic.twitter.com/sGJG9F4rYA — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) May 29, 2020

NEW YORK CITY:

BREAKING: Tensions running high in Union Square as NYPD takes some protestors into custody during rally for George Floyd. @PIX11News #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/dEP3pqUVrH — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) May 28, 2020

UPDATE: At least 40 people were arrested as protesters gathered in Union Square and moved toward City Hall following the police custody death of George Floyd. https://t.co/S4PAKY3p3y — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 29, 2020

PHOENIX:

Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Phoenix in solidarity with the family of George Floyd, who died earlier this week after being restrained by Minneapolis police. https://t.co/xyQAwFs6J0



📸: @pjbreenphoto pic.twitter.com/MflcUrwP0g — azcentral (@azcentral) May 29, 2020

DENVER:

Denver protest has begun to turn violent. pic.twitter.com/4sZpoLXIC0 — Joshua Rodriguez (@Joshuajered) May 29, 2020

Protestors demand justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Sean Reed on May 28, 2020 at the State Capitol in Denver, Colo. Photos by Alyson McClaran pic.twitter.com/jyyzd9csG2 — Alyson McClaran (@McclaranAlyson) May 29, 2020

LOS ANGELES:

Protesters on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles could be seen smashing the windows of two CHP cruisers as one fled with a protester on the vehicle. The protestor was later taken away in an ambulance. The group was protesting the death of #GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/WOLqoGOZyP pic.twitter.com/sSJUp6QmCv — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 28, 2020

MEMPHIS: