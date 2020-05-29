85ºF

National

PHOTOS: See the protests held across nation in wake of George Floyd’s death

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: George Floyd, New York City, Phoenix, Memphis, Los Angeles, protest, demonstration
A man rides a bicycle up to a law enforcement checkpoint after the city endured a night of protests and violence on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The National Guard has been activated as protests continue after the death of George Floyd which has caused widespread destruction and fires across Minneapolis and St. Paul.
HOUSTONProtests are planned for Friday across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

For some cities like Minneapolis -- where Floyd died -- it’s another day in a succession of protests.

Other cities have joined in the protests in solidarity with Minneapolis, seeking justice for the black man who suffocated when he was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer.

New York City, Phoenix, Memphis, Los Angeles, and Denver, among other cities, are seeing demonstrations.

Here are some of the social media posts from across the nation.

MINNEAPOLIS:

NEW YORK CITY:

PHOENIX:

DENVER:

LOS ANGELES:

MEMPHIS:

