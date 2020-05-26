How you can watch live coverage of NASA’s SpaceX Demo 2 launch

HOUSTON – History is set to be made Wednesday as Americans return to space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Demo 2 mission, which is scheduled to blast off at 3:33 p.m. Central time from launchpad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aims to prove that a commercial company can safely deliver people into low-Earth orbit. The goal is for NASA to become a customer rather than the provider of low-Earth orbit projects and allow the space agency to focus on longer-term missions like returning to the moon and landing people on Mars.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will board the SpaceX Dragon capsule atop the company’s Falcon 9 rocket in order to reach the International Space Station. Rendezvous with the station is scheduled to happen on Thursday morning.

The weather has been a concern in recent days, but NASA officials said Tuesday the forecast has been improving. If the mission has to be scrubbed, the backup launch date is May 30, according to Wired.

How to watch

Here are a few ways for you to watch Wednesday’s launch.

KPRC 2

KPRC 2 will offer live coverage of the launch on-air starting at 3 p.m. However, leading up to the launch you can watch NASA’s prelaunch coverage starting at 11:15 a.m.

NASA

NASA is also offering live coverage on-air and online. For channel listings or to find the livestream, go to nasa.gov. The agency is also giving people the opportunity to enjoy the launch virtually, but registration is required. Go to nasa.gov/beourguest for more information.

SpaceX

SpaceX will also stream the launch on the company’s website at spacex.com/launches.