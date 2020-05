High school senior Madison Bell missing after heading to tanning salon

Published: May 22, 2020, 11:26 am Updated: May 22, 2020, 11:34 am

An Ohio teenager has been missing since Sunday, officials said.

Madison Bell, 18, was last seen when she left home Sunday morning, telling her mother she was going to a tanning salon, the Highland County Sheriff's Office said.

"It is believed that Madison did not make it to the business to tan," the sheriff's office said in a news release. Her car was found at a church parking lot nearby.

Bell's mother, Melissa Bell, told CNN affiliate WBNS that she found her daughter's car unlocked with her phone inside and the keys still in the ignition.

"This would be her senior week of high school, so we had a lot of events going on this week that she wouldn't miss," Bell said.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera told CNN they are following leads and there has been no update on this case.

Cincinnati.com reported the FBI has joined in the search as well. Melissa Bell told the publication the FBI is working with state and local officials to find her daughter.

“Just please come home," Bill Bell, Maddie’s dad, told Cincinnati.com. "I know you’re tough, do what you can. If you have to fight, whatever. Just come home safe and sound, that’s all I want.

Tanning salons in Ohio reopened Friday, nearly two months after they were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.