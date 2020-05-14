This is how one mom created ‘Hug Time’ device to give great-grandma access to little ones

ROCKFORD, Ill. – It's been said love knows no bounds, and one Illinois family proves that to be true.

With a little bit of ingenuity and some plastic, an 85-year-old great-grandma can now hug her loved ones for the first time in months.

"I wanted to cry because I couldn't believe that this was happening," Rose Gagnon said.

Gagnon hadn’t hugged her great grandchildren in more than two months.

"I see them every day normally so this was a challenge not to be able to see them, not to be able to hug them," she said.

With the “hug time” device Gagnon’s granddaughter, Carly Marinaro, built, Gagnon’s great grandchildren can feel her embrace.

Marinaro said the frame is made from PVC pipe and the plastic is a window insulator kit for a sliding glass door. She added that she used double-sided tape and duct tape to secure it.

All you have to do is put your arms through the holes so you can spread the love without spreading the germs.

“We’re not meant to be apart like this or be isolated and it’s sad for those people that can be around their family members I just feel for the people that can’t do this,” Marinaro said. “I’m just glad that we can share this type of happiness with people.”