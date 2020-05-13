Gerber’s new baby Magnolia is the first adopted spokesbaby in the company’s history

This year's Gerber baby just goes to show that family doesn't have to be defined by genes.

Meet the adorable Magnolia. She's the first adopted spokesbaby in the company's history.

Magnolia, who hails from Ross, California, won over the judges' hearts with her "joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze," Gerber said in a news release.

She was chosen from more than 327,000 entries, and will be featured on the company's social media channels and in its ad campaigns throughout the year.

"At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology," Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka said in a statement.

Courtney Earl, Magnolia's mother, said in a statement that her family received a call from an adoption agency last year about an expectant mother in labor who wanted to speak to them.

"We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born," Earl said. "Adoption is incredibly special to our family's story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia's story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made."

Magnolia has two other sisters, Whitney, 12, and Charlotte, 8 -- both of whom are also adopted.

When Magnolia's not busy posing for Gerber, she and her sisters love to splash in the kiddie pool and dance to the Baby Shark song, according to the news release.

Aside from being the poster child for babies everywhere, Magnolia has another reason to celebrate.

On Saturday, she turned one. Happy belated birthday, Magnolia!