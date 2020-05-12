Steak n’ Shake will permanently close 57 locations due to the coronavirus pandemic

Steak n’ Shake is struggling financially due to the coronavirus. The company said they will close 57 restaurants permanently, CNN reported.

The burger chain, well known for their retro-style flair with burgers and shakes, debuted in 1934 according to their website. They started 2020 with 553 restaurants, compared to last year when they had 624.

Steak n’ Shake did not name the locations of the 57 restaurants shutting down. Some locations reportedly had shuttered during the pandemic, while others continued to operate as drive-thru, according to CNN.

There are three Steak n’ Shake locations in the Houston area.