Party boutique aims high to bring smiles

(CNN) – A party boutique has made it a mission to bring smiles to people's faces through random acts of kindness.

The Pink Flamingo Party Co. is honoring heroes with custom balloon installations.

YWCA's Growing Tree Early Learning and Childcare Center in Hartford received one of the bright and colorful displays.

"We're doing a huge balloon garland on the fence and we're also doing one of our traditional garland on this building back here," said Ashley Sodipo, CEO and founder, Pink Flamingo Party Co.

Sodipo said the displays went up as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

"All of our balloons are biodegradable," she said. "We actually have 500 here today."

She called it a way to say "thank you" for what the teachers are doing.

As of Tuesday, the center is open to help families of St. Francis Hospital workers.

"We thought it was an awesome way to give back to the community, give back to the teachers, and give the neighborhood something to smile about," Sodipo said.

Teachers at the center said the balloons made their day.

"I'm like a little girl," said Judith Ortiz, head teacher for toddlers, Growing Tree Early Learning Childcare Center. "I want to take a picture there!"

They also told Channel 3 that they're happy to do their part by supporting those on the front lines as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"We're just so happy to help," Ortiz said. "Keep on doing what you're doing, so we could keep doing what we're doing."

Sodipo said her boutique plans to celebrate first responders with additional balloon displays throughout the community in the coming days.