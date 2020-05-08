This restaurant in Amsterdam introduced ‘quarantine greenhouses’ so diners can eat while social distancing

Missing restaurants while social distancing? You're not alone. One restaurant in the Netherlands, though, has found a solution.

Mediamatic ETEN, a restaurant in Amsterdam, is offering a four-course vegetarian menu for diners -- served to guests while they sit in their own personal quarantine greenhouses.

Right now, the trial service is only being offered to family and friends of staff, and all upcoming reservations are sold out, according to the restaurant's website.

Still, as many places begin to loosen restrictions on social distancing, this type of greenhouse dining could take off.

"It's super cozy, it's really cozy, it's nice and the food is delicious," diner Janita Vermeulen told Reuters.

Waiters wear gloves and face shields to alleviate any risk of infections, the restaurant confirmed to CNN. They also use long boards to bring dishes into the greenhouses to diners.

Meanwhile, in the US, more than half the states are starting to reopen.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released detailed instructions for restaurants planning on reopening, including the use of disposable menus.