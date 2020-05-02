Man charged with sexual battery after woman forced to take unknown substance, officials say

A Florida man was arrested and charged with sexual battery Wednesday after a woman accused him of forcing her to drink an unknown substance, burning her hair, punching her, dragging her into a vehicle and then leaving her in a parking lot, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The statement said that on Jan. 10, Orlando police responded to reports from a woman who said a man she knew as “Zac” -- who police identified as 28-year-old Efthimios Michael Zachary Mikedis of Ocklawaha -- offered to give her a ride to her aunt’s home five days prior, Fox 10 reported.

Police said Mikedis arrived to pick up the woman in a van driven by his mother, Shannon James and another man, Robert McDaniel.

The woman, who reportedly described Mikedis as someone you would “instantly be scared of,” told officials it appeared he had a gun at his waistband. The woman told police she refused the ride but he told her she had to.

Once the woman was in the vehicle, officials said Mikedis forced an unknown substance into her mouth and drove her to a home, where she was led into a camper in the back of the property.

The woman told police she began blacking out but recalls being sexually battered by Mikedis and a second person.

When she regained consciousness, the victim said she tried to call an Uber, but before she was able to, Mikedis forced another unknown substance into her mouth. Then, the woman said he began burning her hair with a cigarette and held a pair of scissors to her throat, police wrote.

The woman reported that she began hallucinating and Mikedis grabbed her by her hair, dragged her across the property, punched her on the back of the head and forced her into a vehicle being driven by his mother.

The victim was then reportedly taken to a supermarket parking lot and forced out of the vehicle.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Mikedis is being held in the Marion County Jail and asks that anyone with information about McDaniel’s whereabouts to contact them at 352-368-3535.

Officials said more arrests and charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.