WATCH: This Dallas soccer star mom juggles a roll of toilet paper with her feet while serving dinner

In a Storyful video taking on the #ToiletPaperChallenge, this Dallas mom juggled a roll of toilet paper with her feet while serving dinner.

Daniela Hudson formerly played professional soccer on Uruguay’s team, and moved to the U.S. for a soccer scholarship when she was 18, Fox 10 reports.

“I have two children, Diego and Martina. We have been in quarantine for over 40 days… We are just trying to make the best out of a situation that we are in, that’s all in the attitude,” Hudson told Storyful according to Fox 10.

Hudson has been participating in the #ToiletPaperChallenge throughout quarantine, sharing multiple videos of herself juggling a roll of toilet paper.

Joining in on the challenge, famous soccer player Lionel Messi has also shared a video of his attempt at the #ToiletPaperChallenge.