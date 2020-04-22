Woman speaks out about racial confrontation she experienced while walking her dogs

San Fransisco woman Amanda Law was walking her dogs on Sunday morning when she says she was approached by a woman from behind, accusing her of not practicing social distancing, ABC 7 reports.

According to the report, Law, who was wearing a mask at the time, was caught off-guard by the woman and asked her to back away.

In a video sent to ABC 7, you can see the woman inching closer to Law.

“Why doesn’t she go back to where she came from!” the woman said. “This is how stupid these nasty people, they should stay in f--king Asia!”

⚠️ RACIST RANT ⚠️ A woman named Amanda sent this to me. She was walking her dogs along the Great Highway in SF when a woman who is harassing others for not wearing masks and for not social distancing approaches. Things get ugly...fast. #coronavirus #racism pic.twitter.com/vFIqHud4HU — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 20, 2020

“Because she was really emotional she spit in my face and I thought oh no!” Law told ABC 7.

Bystanders on the trail are seen in the video trying to break up the confrontation, protecting Law.

According to ABC 7, bystanders say they heard the woman approach others along the path earlier who were not wearing masks while running outside.

In a press briefing on Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said this behavior is what she wanted to avoid.

“If you’re not a police officer, don’t act like one. We don’t want people to confront one another.” Breed said.

According to ABC 7, Law is not sharing her story to shame anyone but rather to help educate.

“Instead of focusing on, while this is terrible just to be aware of the situation and think about what we can do to avoid the situation from happening again,” Amanda said.