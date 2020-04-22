Wendy’s is giving out FREE nuggets on Friday

Wendy’s restaurants nationwide will be giving out free 4-piece nuggets on Friday.

Even better news, no purchase is necessary.

“No purchase necessary and not a single string attached," Wendy’s tweeted.

Come to Wendy’s drive-thru this Friday and get FREE 4pc nuggets. No purchase necessary and not a single string attached. pic.twitter.com/tRx2bZQn2M — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 21, 2020

Customers can get the original or spicy nuggets.

The offer is available drive-thru only and limited to one order per vehicle.

Click here to find your nearest Wendy’s location.