Wendy’s is giving out FREE nuggets on Friday

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

(Credit: Wendy's)
Wendy’s restaurants nationwide will be giving out free 4-piece nuggets on Friday.

Even better news, no purchase is necessary.

“No purchase necessary and not a single string attached," Wendy’s tweeted.

Customers can get the original or spicy nuggets.

The offer is available drive-thru only and limited to one order per vehicle.

Click here to find your nearest Wendy’s location.

