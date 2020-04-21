Trump says he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into US

(CNN) – President Donald Trump said late Monday night he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration to the United States as the nation battles the health and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" he tweeted.

It's unclear what mechanism he will use to suspend immigration and it is also unclear how long such a suspension could last.

This story is breaking and will be updated.