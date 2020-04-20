84ºF

Gas dropped to less than $1 per gallon in these states

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Julio DeJesus pumps gas for 98.9 cents a gallon, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Cleveland. Oil started the year above $60 and has plunged on expectations that a weakened economy will burn less fuel. The world is awash in oil, meanwhile, as producers continue to pull more of it out of the ground. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
In more than a dozen states, gas prices are now as low as under $1 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports that in six states -- Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin -- the price of gas has dropped to its lowest average in over a decade.

In all six states, commuters can find gas for under $1 per gallon at some locations.

Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, and Virginia also have low prices under $1 per gallon.

Currently, the lowest price of gas in Houston is $1.18 per gallon.

