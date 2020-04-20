Employees go home after 28 days of living at facility where they made COVID-19 equipment for health care workers

After clocking in nearly a month ago, workers who lived at their work facility in Pennsylvania and made protective equipment for health care workers on the front lines were finally able to return home on Sunday, WSYX ABC 6 reports.

According to the report, 46 employees at Braskem America unanimously decided to live at the facility where they make equipment for health care workers.

“We’re isolated in here, we’re staying in here 28 days, 24/7, 12-hour shifts,” shift supervisor Joe Boyce told WSYX ABC 6 in an earlier report.

The team was split among two 12-hour shifts to make polypropylene, a non-woven fabric used to make N95 masks, hospital gowns, hoods and sanitary wipes, WSYX ABC 6 reports.

According to WSYX ABC 6, Braskem America gave the employees an increase in wages and provided beds, kitchens, groceries, internet access and iPads.

“We’ve almost been the lucky ones, I’ll say for the last 28 days because I haven’t had to stand six feet from somebody. I haven’t had to put a mask on,” Boyce said.

Upon returning home, Boyce said the moment is bittersweet as the team is realizing the world around them has significantly changed in the past month that they’ve lived at the facility.

According to WSYX ABC 6, the group gets a week off before returning to a normal workweek.