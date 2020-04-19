Sweet Serenade: Husband sings to wife during COVID-19 isolation

(KTVB/NBC News) How do you visit someone who may not be so tech-savvy, if you can't be in the same room?

Many have figured it out, like Jess Ruby from Nampa, Idaho who has been able to visit his wife while still bringing her some plucky peace of mind.

For the first time in 56 years, Jess Ruby is living in his house alone.

Laura, Jess's wife of more than five decades, survived a pretty serious stroke about a month ago.

She's now recovering at Cascadia of Nampa, an assisted-living and rehab facility.

Because of the threat of COVID-19, one-on-one visits have to be done from six feet away and from outside, so every day for the last two weeks, Jess will just drop by to bring Laura a little something from home.

“She grew up in a musical family and always loved music,” he says.

Jess and Laura would often play together; she on the piano, Jess on the bass guitar. But the ukulele is Jess's go-to for gig's like this.

