MAPS: See how much additional revenue grocery stores across Texas have made since the coronavirus outbreak

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this Friday, March 13, 2020 file photo, shoppers browse empty shelves at a supermarket in Larchmont, N.Y, amid panic-buying due to the coronavirus outbreak. A pandemic forcing everyone to stay home could be the perfect moment for online grocery services. In practice, they've been struggling to keep up with a surge in orders, highlighting their limited ability to respond to an unprecedented onslaught of demand. After panic buying left store shelves stripped of staples like pasta, canned goods and toilet paper, many shoppers quickly found online grocery delivery slots almost impossible to come by, too. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
While the economy collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic, grocery stores are booming with business.

As the coronavirus outbreak grew in the United States, shelves were emptied as many panicked Americans began shopping for food.

Womply, a marketing and customer relationship management software company, reports a 27% increase in average revenue compared to the same week in 2019 across grocery stores in Texas.

Grocery Stores in the United States experience increase in revenue compared to the same week in 2019.
The figures used are based on credit card transaction data from local businesses.

A map shows could grocery stores in different counties of Texas are doing financially in comparison to last year.

Average revenue at grocery stores across Texas increase.
