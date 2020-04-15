Head lice drug could potentially treat COVID-19, researchers say

Researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia found that Ivermectin, a drug commonly used to treat head lice, was able to eliminate SARS-CoV-2, the disease that creates COVID-19, within 48 hours, FOX 10 News reports.

According to the university, Ivermectin is an FDA-approved anti-parasitic drug that has also been shown to be effective against a broad range of viruses including HIV, Influenza and Zika virus, when tested in vitro.

“We found that even a single dose could essentially remove all viral RNA by 48 hours and that even at 24 hours there was a really significant reduction in it,” Dr. Kylie Wagstaff, who led the experiment, said.

Wagstaff cautioned that the tests conducted in the study were done so in a cellular environment. Tests have not been carried out on people infected with the virus.

Wagstaff says the next steps are to determine the correct human dosage and ensure the doses shown to effectively treat the virus are safe for humans.

“Ivermectin is very widely used and seen as a safe drug. We need to figure out now whether the dosage you can use it at in humans will be effective – that’s the next step,” Wagstaff said.

According to the university, the use of Ivermectin to combat COVID-19 depends on pre-clinical testing and clinical trials, with funding urgently required to progress the work.

The university warns people to not self-medicate with Ivermectin.

Ivermectin should not be used in humans to treat COVID-19 until further testing has been completed.