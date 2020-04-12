Teen steps up to help Atlanta’s homeless as COVID-19 rages

Amid the ongoing pandemic, an Atlanta teen is giving a bit of hope to those who have been left feeling hopeless.

As the state, country, and world continues to fight COVID-19, homeless populations have been hit especially hard, populations like those in Atlanta.

Around age 8, now 14-year-old Heaven Hightower recalled being devastated upon witnessing homeless people suffering in her community, not blessed with the same resources she had available. She approached her mother, Tonika Hightower, feeling compelled to offer help to the less-fortunate.

Heaven went to work developing her own organization, Heaven Help One Help All, in order to assist families in need with sources of food, clothing, and other necessities. As part of her humanitarian work, she partnered up with Goodr, Inc, a local company that provides logistical services to help organizations track food waste, and worked alongside her mother to package and deliver hot meals to the needy.

The Heaven Help One Help All program responds to requests for aid in communities all across Atlanta, especially in a time when shelters, grocery stores, and other food sources have been forced to close or reduce hours due to the threat of COVID-19.

"Go with what your heart tells you, and ask your mom or guardian if you want to help others and make a difference in the community," said Heaven.

Heaven works with family members and ambassadors in a true team effort to give compassion to those who are too often overlooked. To learn more about this wonderful organization and how Heaven is continuing to help others during this Coronavirus pandemic, visit Heaven Help One Help All.