89-year-old COVID-19 patient released from hospital, gets big send-off

Staff members at St. Luke's Hospital lined a hallway and clapped for 87-year old Don Lochmoeller as he was discharged on Thursday. Lochmoeller spent 10 days at the hospital being treated for complications from COVID-19.

"A great team effort to get me through all this in 2 weeks. And I'm feeling wonderful. I'm delighted to be alive and well and ready to go again," they said.

When Lochmoeller emerged from the hospital he was greeted by cheers from loved ones who'd gathered to celebrate his improved health and release.

"We couldn't see him for so many days and it was hard to be away from him," said granddaughter Dana Irwin.

According to Amy Stoker, a daughter, Lochmoeller was brought to the hospital because of dehydration and weakness. And she said it wasn't until he was admitted that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Kudos to St. Luke's, they've really done a wonderful job," she said.

Stoker said her father was treated with the malaria drug, hydroxychoroquine and an antibiotic. She said after a couple of days of the medication he perked up and was telling jokes again.