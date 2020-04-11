75ºF

National

Bagpipers from Texas to Scotland are playing to unite people and show appreciation for front line workers

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

As the world experiences the coronavirus pandemic, bagpipers are playing a tune to show appreciation for front line workers.
As the world suffers through the coronavirus pandemic, bagpipers are playing a tune to show appreciation for front line workers.

Northeast of Dallas, the Great Highland Bagpipes of Wylie Texas Fire Rescue is joining in to encourage strength during this time.

“Historically, the Great Highland Bagpipes have been played at sunset during times of struggle or distress to help instill courage where courage struggles to exist. During the COVID-19 pandemic, pipers around the world are playing to encourage strength and resolve in the people around us.,” Wylie Texas Fire Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

Here are more videos from other locations:

Alaska

Colorado

Bagpipes

Some bagpipes to brighten your day played by Engineer Brian Lopez.

Posted by Brighton Fire Rescue on Friday, April 3, 2020

Scotland

Bagpipes belt out Scotland the Brave as appreciation to NHS heroes

What a fantastic show of support 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Spencer Crilly, 10 and Alistair McKintosh belt out Scotland the Brave. #eskbank Here's to all our NHS heroes!

Posted by Edinburgh Evening News on Thursday, April 2, 2020

United Kingdom

