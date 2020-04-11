Bagpipers from Texas to Scotland are playing to unite people and show appreciation for front line workers

As the world suffers through the coronavirus pandemic, bagpipers are playing a tune to show appreciation for front line workers.

Northeast of Dallas, the Great Highland Bagpipes of Wylie Texas Fire Rescue is joining in to encourage strength during this time.

“Historically, the Great Highland Bagpipes have been played at sunset during times of struggle or distress to help instill courage where courage struggles to exist. During the COVID-19 pandemic, pipers around the world are playing to encourage strength and resolve in the people around us.,” Wylie Texas Fire Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

Here are more videos from other locations:

Alaska

🎶 SOUND ON: Bagpipers played "Scotland the Brave" outside of Alaska Regional Hospital this morning to show appreciation for health care workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Alaska. pic.twitter.com/wbQ5twbEn7 — KTVA 11 News (@ktva) April 2, 2020

Colorado

Bagpipes Some bagpipes to brighten your day played by Engineer Brian Lopez. Posted by Brighton Fire Rescue on Friday, April 3, 2020

Scotland

Bagpipes belt out Scotland the Brave as appreciation to NHS heroes What a fantastic show of support 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Spencer Crilly, 10 and Alistair McKintosh belt out Scotland the Brave. #eskbank Here's to all our NHS heroes! Posted by Edinburgh Evening News on Thursday, April 2, 2020

United Kingdom