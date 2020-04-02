At-home haircuts aren’t going too well during quarantine

It’s starting to dawn on people that hair salons and barbershops aren’t considered essential businesses.

Unless someone in your household is a professional hairstylist, the soonest you can make an appointment at a salon or barbershop won’t be until May.

For some, that’s just too long to wait; however, more men than women are taking the risk of allowing an amateur to be their temporary hairstylist during the quarantine.

Here are photos and videos of ‘coronacuts’ done at home:

A social media influencer from the United Kingdom asked his girlfriend to give him a fade. It went terribly wrong.

LOCKDOWN GIRLFRIEND HAIRCUT! 😡

((I wanted a fade?)) 😭 pic.twitter.com/bUPSq0kNC2 — Arron Crascall (@arron_crascall) March 30, 2020

We’re not sure what’s happening here...

YIKES.

Tried giving my brother a haircut. How’d I do? pic.twitter.com/dSDsNEO66h — ✨Hillary ✨ (@Hillarybartt) March 31, 2020

Luckily for this news anchor, no shots are being taken from behind.

THIS IS NOT GOING WELL pic.twitter.com/bA6Acp1DzT — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 29, 2020

And to end on a good note, look how sweet this is!