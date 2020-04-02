At-home haircuts aren’t going too well during quarantine
It’s starting to dawn on people that hair salons and barbershops aren’t considered essential businesses.
Unless someone in your household is a professional hairstylist, the soonest you can make an appointment at a salon or barbershop won’t be until May.
For some, that’s just too long to wait; however, more men than women are taking the risk of allowing an amateur to be their temporary hairstylist during the quarantine.
Here are photos and videos of ‘coronacuts’ done at home:
A social media influencer from the United Kingdom asked his girlfriend to give him a fade. It went terribly wrong.
LOCKDOWN GIRLFRIEND HAIRCUT! 😡— Arron Crascall (@arron_crascall) March 30, 2020
((I wanted a fade?)) 😭 pic.twitter.com/bUPSq0kNC2
We’re not sure what’s happening here...
SOCIAL DISTANCING HAIRCUT!!!@BradleyReed818 pic.twitter.com/riD9fWkxF0— Michael Nicholson (@mikenicholson40) April 1, 2020
YIKES.
Tried giving my brother a haircut. How’d I do? pic.twitter.com/dSDsNEO66h— ✨Hillary ✨ (@Hillarybartt) March 31, 2020
Luckily for this news anchor, no shots are being taken from behind.
THIS IS NOT GOING WELL pic.twitter.com/bA6Acp1DzT— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 29, 2020
And to end on a good note, look how sweet this is!
My granddad had to give my grams a haircut while they self isolate, but then they were having too much fun being hairdressers and made this 💚 pic.twitter.com/o2F2S0a6G9— Laura Maynard (@lauramaynerd) March 26, 2020
