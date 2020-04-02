73ºF

National

At-home haircuts aren’t going too well during quarantine

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: National, Quarantine, Haircuts
photo
(odluap/iStock)

It’s starting to dawn on people that hair salons and barbershops aren’t considered essential businesses.

Unless someone in your household is a professional hairstylist, the soonest you can make an appointment at a salon or barbershop won’t be until May.

For some, that’s just too long to wait; however, more men than women are taking the risk of allowing an amateur to be their temporary hairstylist during the quarantine.

Here are photos and videos of ‘coronacuts’ done at home:

A social media influencer from the United Kingdom asked his girlfriend to give him a fade. It went terribly wrong.

We’re not sure what’s happening here...

YIKES.

Luckily for this news anchor, no shots are being taken from behind.

And to end on a good note, look how sweet this is!

