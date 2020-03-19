White House coronavirus response coordinator urges millennials to social distance as ‘disproportional number’ of young people become infected with COVID-19

In a press conference on Wednesday, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Deborah Birx called on millennials to do their part in social distancing.

"There are concerning reports coming out of France and Italy about some young people getting seriously ill,” Birx said.

The doctor stated there may be a disproportional number of infections among millennials.

“We think part of this may be that people heeded the early data coming out of China, and coming out of South Korea that the elderly or those with preexisting medical conditions were at particular risk,” Birx said.

Birx calls on the generation to take warnings seriously and follow recommendations to social distance, not only to keep themselves healthy but to protect each other.

In an effort to lessen the spread of COVID-19, the doctor discourages millennials from gathering in groups and socializing.