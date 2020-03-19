While Italy’s death toll overall spikes, the spread of COVID-19 is actually coming to a halt in this small Italian town involved in a testing experiment

In a small town just outside of Venice, the spread of COVID-19 has come to a complete stop.

Vò, a town of just 3,300, was part of an experiment that involved aggressive testing and quarantine, Sky News reports.

In late February when Northern Italy first experienced the outbreak, the town was put on lockdown and every resident was tested for coronavirus.

In Vò, anyone who tested positive and individuals that came into recent contact with them went under quarantine.

Andrea Crisanti, an infections expert involved with the experiment told news outlets that half of those infected experienced no symptoms.

According to Sky News, Crisanti believes that testing asymptomatic individuals might have been the key to stopping the spread.

As of Friday, March 13, the number of cases has successfully reached zero, a relief for one small town.

As for the rest of the country, Italy is now the leading world in the number of deaths related to coronavirus.

In just 24 hours, the toll in Italy rose by 475 to 3,405 deaths, surpassing China.