National

Matthew McConaughey shares encouraging message amid coronavirus pandemic

It’s all going to be ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Matthew McConaugheys career has been a slow buildup throughout his life and he began to type-cast himself by starring in a number of romantic comedy roles in the mid 2000s. Recently, McConaughey has been demonstrating the extent of his acting abilities by taking his career on a turn to the dramatic. He has turned down a number of blockbuster roles in favor of smaller, independent films that allow him to rebrand himself as a serious actor. This shift began with his roles in Bernie and Magic Mike, and was solidified with his performance as a dying AIDS patient in Dallas Buyers Club.
Amid all the panic brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Matthew McConaughey has some words of encouragement for society.

McConaughey took to Instagram to share a video message with the caption “every red light turns green.”

The actor starts his message asking viewers to take care of themself and those around them, not to get paranoid in these uncertain times.

“Let’s do our due diligence to take the precautions we need to, to take care of ourselves and those of us around us," McConaughey said. "Right now more than ever before, we’re all more dependant on each other than we ever have been.”

McConaughey went on to say we’re all in this together, fighting the same enemy.

“We have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, that is race-less, sexless, non-denominational and bi-partisan,” McConaughy said. “And it’s an enemy we all agree we want to beat. We want to beat 'em and we’re gonna beat 'em.”

In the video, the Texas-native recognized the negative outcomes of the global pandemic, such as the state of economy and uncertainty of life returning to normal.

McConaughey took the moment to remind viewers it will get better, saying "there is a green light on the other side of this red light that we’re in right now.”

Watch the full video:

