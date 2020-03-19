Burger King offers FREE kids meals during coronavirus pandemic

In an effort to help those impacted by school closures caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Burger King is giving away free kids meals as a part of a new promotion.

With any purchase made on the Burger King app, customers will receive two kids meals.

“There’s a tremendous impact on children, as a result of all the school closures,” CEO Jose Cil told Business Insider. “It’s one of the hardest hit groups of Americans, because they rely so significantly on school, for lunch ... Monday through Friday, for the better part of the year.”

The promotion starting next week will be available nationwide. The free meals can be redeemed one time per guest, daily, through April 6, according to TODAY.