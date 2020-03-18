Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
TORONTO – The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday as the two nations work to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump made the announcement on Twitter, saying the decision would not affect the flow of trade between the countries.
“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted.
This is a developing story.
