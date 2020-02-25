Get FREE pancakes at IHOP today

64ºF

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Get free IHOP pancakes Tuesday for National Pancake Day
HOUSTON – Happy National Pancake Day!

Tuesday, IHOP is celebrating by treating guests to a free short stack of its buttermilk pancakes.

Guests must dine-in to receive this promotion.

No additional purchase is required, however, guests are encouraged to make a donation.

IHOP will gather donations to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospital for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

