Get FREE pancakes at IHOP today

HOUSTON – Happy National Pancake Day!

Tuesday, IHOP is celebrating by treating guests to a free short stack of its buttermilk pancakes.

Guests must dine-in to receive this promotion.

No additional purchase is required, however, guests are encouraged to make a donation.

IHOP will gather donations to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospital for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.