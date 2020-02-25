Get FREE pancakes at IHOP today
HOUSTON – Happy National Pancake Day!
Tuesday, IHOP is celebrating by treating guests to a free short stack of its buttermilk pancakes.
Guests must dine-in to receive this promotion.
No additional purchase is required, however, guests are encouraged to make a donation.
IHOP will gather donations to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospital for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.