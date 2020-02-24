64ºF

Man survives after driving off the top of a parking garage in California

Alicia Lee, CNN

In this early Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 photo released by the Santa Monica Fire Department shows a vehicle that plunged into the sidewalk in Santa Monica, Calif. A man was hospitalized after driving his Jeep off the the sixth floor of a Los Angeles-area parking garage. Responding officers found the destroyed vehicle up against a McDonald's restaurant across the street from the public parking structure. The 20-year-old driver was conscious and speaking with officers when they arrived. He was transported in critical condition. Fire officials say two passengers inside the Jeep were able to jump out before it went off the roof. The cause of the crash is under investigation. (Santa Monica Fire Department via AP)

A man drove his Jeep off the top of a six-level parking garage and landed across the street on a McDonald's in Santa Monica, California, authorities said Sunday.

The 20-year-old driver from Twentynine Palms, California, "while injured, was conscious, suffering and speaking with officers when they arrived" shortly after midnight, according to a press release from the Santa Monica Police Department.

Firefighters extricated him from badly damaged Jeep and he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the Santa Monica Fire Department said.

Two passengers in the Jeep managed to jump out before it was driven off the parking garage, the fire department said.

Because the driver was receiving medical treatment, officers were unable to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident, according to police, who added that the investigation is ongoing.

The incident happened at a public parking garage just a few blocks away from the Santa Monica Pier.

Both the top of the parking garage and the McDonald’s, located on a four-lane street across from the garage, were significantly damaged, the fire department said.

