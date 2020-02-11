Fire at Louisiana home reveals bible verses written on studs

Firefighters walked into an interesting scene when they went fight a massive fire at a home in Louisiana.

The home which was fully engulfed in flames was deemed a complete loss, but not everything burnt to ash.

WWLTV reports the responders were shocked by what they discovered the owners had done to their home.

While the fire caused damage to most of the structure, it stopped at beams which revealed handwritten bible verses.

“The home is obviously a complete loss. What caught our eyes was that the homeowners had written scriptures on wall studs through the house,” a post from the fire department read. “The fire stopped at the scriptures!!”