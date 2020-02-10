77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

77ºF

National

VIDEO: Police Officer Saves 6-Month-Old Baby

Tags: National, Video, Police Officer, Rescue, CPR

Body camera footage shows the moment a Georgia police officer saved a baby who stopped breathing.

Waynesboro Police Sergeant Harold Drummond arrived at a store parking lot and found 6-month-old baby AJ not breathing.

Video shows Drummond using his fingers to perform CPR on the baby.

After a few moments, AJ begins breathing and crying. He is now happy, healthy and back at home.

Doctors say a respiratory virus that the baby had is likely what led to the scary moment.

Read more at WAGT: http://bit.ly/2H2cq6A

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.