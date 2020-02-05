‘It was a happy cry’: Young Chiefs fan goes viral with emotional reaction to Super Bowl win

Christmas might be over, but for one Lee's Summit family, it's Chiefsmas, and 7-year old Cayden Thompson got his wish.

His emotional reaction to the team’s comeback and big win during Super Bowl LIV is now being viewed all around the world.

“It was a happy cry. I thought we could win. I was cheering for the Chiefs," Cayden said.

Victoria Thompson captured the emotional moment between her husband Cory and their son. She posted the video to Facebook for family and friends, and it's now been shared more than 1.2 million times.

“Thank goodness mom had means enough to film it. She knows his passion, so she was filming us knowing he was going to lose it. He did. We both did actually. I’m like ‘ahhh’ and he’s like ‘ahhh’ and it was just so much fun," Cory said.

The first-grader is calling the trip to Miami the experience of a lifetime, and it's inspired the 7-year-old to follow in the footsteps of his favorite player, Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s a good player, and he’s nice. He’s something I want to be, a quarterback, and he has good fashion," Cayden said.

He said this Super Bowl win can only be topped by another victory next year.

“It’s the best thing in my life, and it was really, really, really, fun," Cayden said.

The excitement isn't over for Cayden. He, along with his parents, will be attending the Super Bowl Champions parade with special VIP passes stationed at the end of the parade route.

He’s simply hoping he can shake the players’ hands.