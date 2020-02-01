Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – Gunfire erupted after a funeral Saturday in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened near the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. A woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released, nor the names of the victims. No arrests have been made.

Police said listening devices in the area that detect the sound of gunshots counted 13 rounds fired.

Pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe said in a video statement posted on Facebook that the church was “very aware” that violence was a possibility at the funeral because of a family dispute and that it had provided armed security. A Riviera Beach police officer also was present, he said.

He said the security guards and police officer had left after the service when there were only a few stragglers remaining in the area. He said that's when a fight broke out across the street from the church and the shooting erupted. He said none of the victims are church members and no one was injured on its property. He did not provide further details about the funeral.

“This is an isolated incident and it had nothing to do with Victory City Church,” Lupoe said.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.